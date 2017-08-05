HP unveils its all-in-one POS system

Global printers, mobile devices and PC maker HP has been working with retail and hospitality customers and partners to reimagine how technology can transform the in-store experience for customers. Thus the company has now unveiled its new all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system, the HP ElitePOS.

"As retailers seek new ways to interact with customers and reinvent in-store experiences, technology must empower sales associates and engage customers in a way that feels like a natural extension of the brand," said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of Retail, HP Inc.

"The new HP ElitePOS solution is built for versatility with a sleek and stunning design that can adapt to multiple retail and hospitality environments, while still offering the security, performance and long-term durability that our customers expect from HP," he added.

Further, the ElitePOS features a stunning, modular design, different from large, boxy POS terminals commonly used in retail environments. The design is also functional, supporting use cases beyond checkout to make shopping faster and easier for both customers and the sales associates assisting them. These use cases include interactive signage, employee attendance, and self-service applications like a customer check-in and access to additional product offerings in the "endless aisle".

"For retailers who want a clean and clutter-free counter space, or who need greater versatility in the placement of their point-of-sale terminal, the display can be separated from the input/output (I/O) base for maximum placement versatility. As the retail and hospitality industries undergo a revolutionary shift, the point-of-service device will be a critical hub in delivering the in-store experience for customers," said Leslie Hand, Vice President of Retail Insights, IDC.

Hand added, "But with this rapid transformation in digital business also comes increased threats, in the form of targeted attacks and malware. Retail POS systems, including the new HP ElitePOS, must be able to balance the growing needs of the customer and the brand while also acting as a guardian of the sensitive information that passes through the device on a daily basis."