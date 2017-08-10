HTC VIVE announces Special Independence Day Bundle offer

HTC Corporation yesterday announced its Independence Day Sale to celebrate Independence Day in the India market. The sale is already on and will continue till August 12 on Amazon.in with free shipping until stocks last.

On this occasion, all new customers will get an opportunity to buy the HTC VIVE at a reduced price of Rs. 87,990 from its original price of Rs. 92,990. With the purchase of HTC Vibe, customers will also receive Rs. 3,000 Steam gift card that can be redeemed. In addition, customers will get bundled copies of Richie's Plank Experience, Everest VR and a month's free subscription of Viveport.

"VR is transforming our homes and enterprises, and we want to celebrate it by giving our fans an opportunity to buy the VIVE product at an attractive price. VIVE is immensely popular in India and fast becoming the preferred way in which customers want to experience content."

The first complete VR solution, HTC VIVE was launched back in April 2017 at Rs. 92,990/. VIVE delivers unprecedented realism and immersion, with hundreds of VR apps that let people experience content like never before. VIVE owners can access a great variety of content at Viveport (www.viveport.com).

Viveport is HTC's global app store dedicated to the global app store for virtual reality, democratizing access to the most diverse selection of VR apps and content across education, design, art, social, video, music, sports, health, fashion, travel, news, shopping, creativity tools and more. HTC VIVE includes wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and Head Mounted Display featuring a built in camera.