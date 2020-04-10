ENGLISH

    Huami To Supply Free Mask And Essentials For 10,000 Doctors In India

    Huami has launched its #WorkForDoctors campaign which is an initiative to help hospitals across the with essentials supply amid the coronavirus outbreak. Doctors and people indulged in essential services are playing a big role in combating the wide-spread pandemic.

    The company has announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks and protective suits to multiple Hospitals for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

    This is a non-profit initiative to help doctors and hospitals with a free supply of protective gears such as N95 masks and PPE kits to fight with COVID19. "This initiative is jointly managed by #ARM Worldwide, Huami'sAmazfit and PR Innovations with a dedicated team of 20 people to streamline queries, counselling and delivery for doctors, hospitals, and government," reads the official announcement.

    Through this campaign, the company aims to reach out to hospitals and doctors who are currently facing a shortage of masks other equipment like PPE kits, gloves, sanitizers, and more. Huami has also generated a WhatsApp Helpline number 91-85954 38550 which will be responsible for receiving constant queries and requests from various doctors across India.

    Meanwhile, the company has recently provided N95 masks to AIIMS New Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital New Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital New Delhi, Human Care Medical Charitable Trust, Dwarka and SN Medical College Agra, CMO AyodhyaGovt Hospital, CMO Noida Hospital.

    You can also visit their official website workfordoctors.in for more details and queries. Meanwhile, the Indian Government has also launched the AarogyaSetu app to track COVID-19 infected people. Professors from IIT Roorkee have also developed an app which will help the government to track and monitor every moment of COVID-19 suspect and whether they are breaking the quarantine rules or not.

    Read More About: huami amazfit coronavirus news
    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
