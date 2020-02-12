Huawei Can Get Through Mobile Networks Via Backdoor; Claims US News oi-Sayan Sarkar

It seems that ongoing tiff between the U.S. and China over Huawei will not get easily resolved. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. claims that Huawei can get through mobile networks via backdoor entry. However, there's is no concrete proof from the U.S. to state that Huawei has been tampering with the security of mobile networks.

A U.S. official further claims that Huawei is an expert in having backdoor access, without even allowing national security agencies to know the intention of the Chinese giant. Unlike other manufacturers, Huawei allegedly holds the access even without the carriers' permission-- to get through your phone's network with backdoor entry.

Standing contradictory to the U.S claims, Huawei said that it didn't keep such intention to imperil the privacy of its trusted customers. The Chinese official further added that backdoors via law enforcement are strictly regulated and can be used only by the authorized carrier staff. And, to get through a mobile network, Huawei will require explicit approval from the law. If the giant tends to use backdoor entries, it will immediately be caught, and hence the company would get in trouble.

It's not the first-time U.S. has cited potential threats on using Huawei products and services. Earlier, due to security risk, it imposed a trade ban on Huawei. And even prohibited the firm to use the U.S built Snapdragon chipsets. Later, even Google called off its services including Google Map from Huawei's ecosystem.

It remains quite surprising over the failed attempt of the U.S. to produce enough evidence, suggesting Huawei has been tampering with the privacy of the users via backdoor. Even earlier when the ban was imposed, the U.S. didn't show proof stating Huawei's attempt towards the security breach. The U.S. is, however, expecting its trusted allies to boycott Huawei. But, these countries haven't shown a sign of displeasure towards Huawei's services.

