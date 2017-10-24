Huawei and Dolby Laboratories unveils the first IPTV set-top box

Huawei and Dolby Laboratories today unveiled the first IPTV set-top box in the world to support Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range (HDR) technology.

"It is tremendously exciting to see Huawei deliver the first IPTV set-top box with Dolby Vision support, adding to the ever-expanding list of Dolby Vision ecosystem partners," said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories.

The Huawei Q22 will provide contrast as well as a palette of rich colors.

From content creation to distribution and playback, Dolby Vision is an end-to-end solution supported by leading Hollywood directors, major studios and distributors, and TV OEMs worldwide.

"Providing our customers with a spectacular HDR entertainment experience at home is a priority for Huawei," said, Guipei Chen, Vice President, Huawei Video Domain.

Chen said that "Working with Dolby to incorporate Dolby Vision into our set-top box product allows us to enable IPTV content providers to deliver content with dramatic imaging, incredible brightness, breathtaking contrast, and a fuller range of colors to Dolby Vision enabled TVs."

Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. Dolby's deep expertise in bringing advanced technologies from the cinema to the home has led to distinct features that enable Dolby Vision to deliver extraordinary viewing experiences to home consumers.

Dolby today delivers spectacular experiences in broadcast, gaming, music, and other genres, and this expertise serves as the foundation that will enable Dolby Vision to drive the future of entertainment.