Huawei join hands with Savex Technologies to strengthen its enterprise footprint in India

To further strengthen its partner network and grow its enterprise footprint in India, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) today announced its partnership with Savex Technologies.

As part of this partnership, Savex will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and/or services products to its enterprise customers in India.

Savex is the third largest Information and Communication Technology Distributor in India and as a part of this strategic tie-up will be responsible for Huawei's channel partner network technical training and development

Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said, "ICT today plays the role of a catalyst in transforming and upgrading traditional industries and with that, enterprise systems are becoming business functions rather than support functions. Enabling digital transformation for industries, Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically drive the progression of digital and intelligent society. Furthermore, the Government of India and extensively benefit from Huawei EBG India for its landmark initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities. Aiming at creating a smart and digitally active society, Huawei's enterprise products and solutions are designed to lead India into a new digital age."

Huawei P9 TIps & Tricks

Under its global "platform+ ecosystem" strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG aims to create an open, resilient, secure and flexible platform of ICT infrastructure by investing in new technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, mobile broadband and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"We are looking forward to this partnership, as Huawei is known for its great enterprise products and this complements our offerings to channels," added Anil Jagasia, Managing Director of Savex.

In 2016, Huawei Enterprise BG has achieved rapid growth in vertical industries.

Huawei's "Smart City" solution has been successfully deployed in more than 100 cities in over 40 countries.