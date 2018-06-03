Huawei launches AI driven computing platform

Huawei has announced the launch of its Intelligent Computing initiative an AI-driven computing platform to bring boundless intelligent computing to life.

The company also launched the Kunlun V5 Mission Critical Server and the new-generation ES3000 V5 SSD for today's intelligence-driven era.

With the blazing-fast development of AI, quantum information technology, and virtual reality, existing computing architecture cannot deliver the volume required by these applications. This has driven the entire industry to an architectural rethink.

Huawei proposes three technology themes in line with the enterprise demand in different stages: intelligent servers for traditional business models, hybrid cloud for digital transformation, and heterogeneous/edge computing for building intelligence. These tailored solutions help navigate enterprises go digital and go smart.

The company had envisioned its Boundless Computing strategy. After nearly one year's strategic investment, Huawei has infused intelligence into:

Servers: Focussed on accelerator components and application performance accelerates the entire system by using SSD and FPGA technologies and fully converged network interface cards.

In addition, Huawei introduced the concept of full-lifecycle management for customers to use, maintain, and manage server resources more conveniently.

According to the company, its latest ES3000 V5 is one of its three accelerator components.

Its ease of use, smarter features, and 50 percent outperformance of previous generations supports intelligent multi-stream, atomic write, and intelligent O&M for good service QoS and customer experience. Huawei provides a reference architecture for customers to select the right architecture for their needs.

Enterprise IT systems can now migrate even faster from a closed platform to open architecture while safeguarding critical systems. Customers can then reserve their focus for business operations.

Meanwhile, the company deploys a Technological innovation helps customers open up their IT systems from general-purpose silos to versatile collaborations and breakthrough computing boundaries.