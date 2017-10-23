Huawei launches All-Intelligent Network to help carriers address future challenges

To help carriers address future challenges brought by business uncertainties, and achieve new growth in the B2B, B2C, and B2H segments, Huawei today launched the All-Intelligent Network.

"In the physical world, intelligent transportation can address uncertainties in the transport network, such as traffic jams and other inefficiencies. Likewise, the uncertainties of the digital world also need to be addressed through intelligence. Intelligence arises from simplicity, and simplicity accelerates the integration of intelligence into networks," said David Wang.

Huawei said that all-Intelligent Network has three key features: intelligent, simple, and super fast.

The All-Intelligent Network is able to automatically generate and optimize policies based on service and network SLAs, enabling networks to evolve from open-loop configuration to closed-loop optimization.

'Autonomous' is the enhancement of analyzers by introducing AI and machine learning algorithms to enable network self-learning. Networks will evolve, from following programmed, static policies to learning dynamic policies on their own, thus achieving network autonomy.

It optimizes traditionally siloed architecture by leveraging IT concepts and technologies. It decouples networks into two layers - an elastic and reliable transport layer, and a flexible and agile service layer.

The third feature is super fast. The definition of ultra-broadband is renewed to encompass ultra-low latency, ultra-high bandwidth, and massive connections.

"The All-Intelligent Network is the focus of our investment and innovation when it comes to future networks. We are confident that the All-Intelligent Network will help carriers better seize the strategic opportunities in video, enterprise cloud adoption, and 5G, and unleash the power of ultra-broadband to enable ultimate business success", Wang concluded.