Huawei Mate 30 Pro With Kirin 990 SoC And Improved 3-Lens Camera Likely To Launch On Sept 19
Huawei recently announced the company's long-awaited first-party operating system- HarmonyOS at the Huawei Developer Conference in Dongguan, China. Soon after the OS release, the first device running the new OS- Honor Vision Smart TV with 55" 4K HDR display also went official
Now a report from Russian news website hi-tech.mail.ru claims that Huawei might also unveil the new Mate series flagship smartphones- Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro as early as next month.
First reported by XDA Developers, the report mentions that the news of the upcoming Mate 30 series launch was revealed by one of the company's spokesperson while talking about the upcoming EMUI 10 and new in-house Kirin 990 chipset.
This new piece of information corroborates with the previous leaks that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 smartphone will be powered by the new flagship Kirin 990 SoC, and will run on the upcoming EMUI 10 based on Android Q. Besides the underlying CPU and software version, the new Mate 30 handset is expected to feature a better display and a newly designed triple-lens camera setup.
The upcoming Mate 30 series might sport a QHD+ screen and 40MP+40MP+8MP rear camera setup. It can be an improved Leica powered camera setup that will focus on improving the video-recording abilities. Huawei might also extend the impressive 50X zoom, super macro mode and the lowlight camera capabilities of the company's flagship P30 Pro handset to the new Mate series devices.
We have very high expectations from the upcoming Mate 30 series smartphones. The company's Mate 20 flagship handset performed exceptionally well in our review. The smartphone offered a 3-lens camera setup featuring a 40 MP sensor working on f/1.8 aperture, one 20 MP (16mm) Leica powered ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and the 8 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture value. You can read our review of Huawei Mate 20 Pro here.
What could be even more exciting than the flagship Mate 30 is the Huawei Mate 30 Lite smartphone. The slightly inexpensive variant of Huawei Mate 30, which also appeared in the Russian news site's report, can likely be the world's first smartphone to run the Huawei's HarmonyOS.
The Huawei Mate 30 Lite makes sense as the Chinese technology giant is all set to extend the product line-up running the new first-party HarmonyOS. A less expensive smartphone can just be the right device to test the performance of HarmonyOS on mobile devices. We are keeping a close eye on the Huawei's upcoming plans for the technology world so stay tuned.
