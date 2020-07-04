Huawei Mate 40 Might Come Packed With 66W Charger News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is planning to announce its new Mate series smartphones in October this year. According to previous reports, the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will pack with a 108MP main sensor and hit the market with a 120Hz refresh rate panel for its display. Recently, a phone charger with model number HW-110600C00 has been certified by 3C.

According to China's 3C certification, it is expected the Huawei Mate 40 which will pack a charging adapter rated at 66W (11V/6A). It only states what Huawei's next flagship Mate 40 might be the maximum charging speed.

Currently, Huawei does not have a smartphone that supports 66W power rating. However, the 66W-rated charger comes with support for 40W speeds. This suggests that the charger could probably adapt to a 40W supercharge smartphone. The company has yet to confirm this. So, we can't comment on anything that it will ship with a 66W charger.

Fast chargers are now the main attraction of smartphones. Also, another earlier report claimed that a Xiaomi phone with 120W fast charger has been spotted in Chinese 3C certification. Earlier we saw the Huawei P40 series comes with a 65W dual-port charger. So, we can expect the Mate 40 series also to arrive with faster wireless charging.

In terms of specifications, a previous report suggested that the company is likely to use a 5nm chipset SoC for the Mate 40. The handset will arrive with a 108MP sensor with better performance for photography. The camera of the handset will also feature a temperature measurement sensor which is already available in the Honor Play 4.

The handset might compete with smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola Edge Plus, and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro. The features of the handset are not yet fully confirmed. We will have to wait a few days for the official announcement.

Best Mobiles in India