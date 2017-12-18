Huawei, NTT DOCOMO completed a trial for 5G mobile communications

Huawei and NTT DOCOMO, INC., has completed a successful joint field trial for 5G mobile communications over a long distance with 39 GHz Millimeter Wave (mmWave) band in Yokohama, one of largest commercial areas in Japan.

Takehiro Nakamura, Vice President and Managing Director of 5G Laboratory at NTT DOCOMO said, "Long-distance transmission over 39GHz mmWave will enable 5G network deployments on a large scale. It opens up the new stage of the 39GHz mmWave technology and will deliver the ultra-fast experience with 5G high data speed."

In this trial, the downlink data transmissions were achieved at a maximum speed over 2 Gbps on a testing vehicle which was equipped with a user equipment (UE) equivalent to a mobile phone, while driving at speeds over 20 km per hour.

Wen Tong, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless Networks, said: "It is the technological challenge and opportunity to use the long-distance transmission of 5G mmWave Mobile Communications technology, the wireless industry will start using the new spectrum 100 times broader than the current network to foster next wave of innovations."

"The 5G mmWave technology will help our customer to reuse the existing network infrastructure, especially for sites resource, to protect their investment. This test is the first time successfully to verify the long-distance transmission of 5G mmWave, Huawei will continue to innovate to make 5G mmWave a success," Tong added.

Huawei and DOCOMO jointly worked on the 5G innovation and successfully conducted a series of large-scale field trials since December 2014. Currently, the developments of 5G have been in a new era, which the first version of a 3GPP 5G standard of Release-15 will be completed in 2018, the industry is entering the 5G Pre-commercial stage. Huawei will continue to work on research and development of mobile communications technologies in cooperation with partners around the world to offer new services that utilize 5G in diverse scenarios for 2020 and beyond.