ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei To Use TomTom Mapping Technology

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Huawei, which is at trade war with the U.S. is planning to use TomTom mapping technology. As the company has been disbarred from all Google services, the deal with the Dutch location technology, TomTom will be a game-changing factor for Huawei. The mapping app will provide traffic information and navigation software that Huawei will use to develop its indigenous mobile apps.

    Huawei To Use TomTom Mapping Technology

     

    According to a report, the new deal allows Huawei to get minimal effect due to a U.S trade ban. After having been subjected to "Entity List", Huawei has been ceased to operate with U.S companies without a special license, in concern to security. Because of which Google prohibited Huawei to use Android OS. Not only this, but Google also suspended the Chinese firm from the use of other apps and services, covering Google Maps.

    As we know Google services are no longer effective in China, it must be noted that at an international level, many Huawei customers heavily depend on Google's apps and services. In a deficit of services from Google, Huawei could lose a huge customer base across the globe, until it guarantees authentic services. The U.S is trying every measure to destabilize the firm even in other countries.

    Recently, the country advised the British of not using Huawei's technology for 5G networks, to avoid any kind of security breach. But the British Prime Minister is expected not to acknowledge the U.S advice and seems firm on using Huawei technology.

    However, Huawei doesn't seem affected by the stringent trade ban by the U.S. It was a few months back when the company announced that it is working on its HarmonyOS. The OS will gradually ship to Huawei's smartphones, TVs, and other gadgets in the coming years. Besides, Huawei has come with its play store, App Gallery which can be used to download apps. The company in a conference held in the UK and Ireland proposed an approx. $25.9 million investment plan. And, the plan will be encouraging developers based in other countries outside the U.S to design and develop apps for App Gallery.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gadgets smartphones news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue