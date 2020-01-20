Huawei To Use TomTom Mapping Technology News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Huawei, which is at trade war with the U.S. is planning to use TomTom mapping technology. As the company has been disbarred from all Google services, the deal with the Dutch location technology, TomTom will be a game-changing factor for Huawei. The mapping app will provide traffic information and navigation software that Huawei will use to develop its indigenous mobile apps.

According to a report, the new deal allows Huawei to get minimal effect due to a U.S trade ban. After having been subjected to "Entity List", Huawei has been ceased to operate with U.S companies without a special license, in concern to security. Because of which Google prohibited Huawei to use Android OS. Not only this, but Google also suspended the Chinese firm from the use of other apps and services, covering Google Maps.

As we know Google services are no longer effective in China, it must be noted that at an international level, many Huawei customers heavily depend on Google's apps and services. In a deficit of services from Google, Huawei could lose a huge customer base across the globe, until it guarantees authentic services. The U.S is trying every measure to destabilize the firm even in other countries.

Recently, the country advised the British of not using Huawei's technology for 5G networks, to avoid any kind of security breach. But the British Prime Minister is expected not to acknowledge the U.S advice and seems firm on using Huawei technology.

However, Huawei doesn't seem affected by the stringent trade ban by the U.S. It was a few months back when the company announced that it is working on its HarmonyOS. The OS will gradually ship to Huawei's smartphones, TVs, and other gadgets in the coming years. Besides, Huawei has come with its play store, App Gallery which can be used to download apps. The company in a conference held in the UK and Ireland proposed an approx. $25.9 million investment plan. And, the plan will be encouraging developers based in other countries outside the U.S to design and develop apps for App Gallery.

