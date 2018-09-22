Huawei unveils its 7 nanometre mobile chipset, Kirin 980 in India

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled its seven-nanometre mobile chipset Kirin 980.

"The Kirin 980 has been designed as an all-around powerhouse that not only features outstanding AI capabilities but also brings cutting-edge raw performance to consumers," Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group said.

"By developing the core technologies of chips and the cloud, Huawei is focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era, he said.

Kirin 980 is the world's first SoC to sport a modem that supports LTE Category 21 (which supports a downlink of 1.4Gbps).

In addition to that Kirin 980 supports carrier aggregation, even across frequency bands, so users are free to choose their mobile operators and still enjoy the same premium connectivity experience.

Moreover, it is equipped with the Hi1103 Wi-Fi module, which is the world's fastest Wi-Fi chipset as well as the world's first to support a maximum download speed of 1.7GBPS, the company claims.

It also supports dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GPS for ultra-precise positioning. This solution works across all scenarios, from urban homes to highways to the countryside. The chipset is set for commercial availability on Huawei devices for consumers before 2018 ends.

According to the company, the Kirin 980 is the industry's first mobile SoC to be equipped with two neural processing units (NPUs) and its Dual-NPU setup can afford greater AI processing power, which allows developers to create even richer AI experiences without having to lean on the cloud.