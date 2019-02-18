Hubble Space Telescope captures amazing image of newborn star

The Hubble Space Telescope, which is run by NASA and ESA, has managed to capture some breathtaking images of the cosmos over the years. Now, the space telescope has captured another mesmerizing sight of the flares from a newborn star. The agency took to Twitter to post the image of the blue "smoking gun."

#HubbleFriday Hubble has captured the smoking gun of a newborn star! These five objects, visible in blue in the top center of the image, lie within NGC 1333, a reflection nebula full of gas and dust found about a thousand light-years away from Earth: https://t.co/y9erxz69kz pic.twitter.com/CBaBreyexs — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 15, 2019

The clusters in the image that can be seen as the bright blue sources of light - are part of a cosmic cluster known as the Herbig-Haro in the NGC 1333 nebula. The nebula is filled with gas, dust and active star formation 1,000 light years from our planet. The telescope here has captured the smoking gun of a newborn star.

Previously, Hubble clicked 54 different photos of the galaxy. Collectively, those images translate to a whopping 665 million pixels. The pixels were carefully aligned making the image size over 1.5GB.

The image description reads:

The borders of individual Hubble images trace the jagged edge of the mosaic, which spans 19,400 light-years across. Striking areas of star birth glow bright blue throughout the galaxy, particularly in beautiful nebulas of hot, ionized hydrogen gas like star-forming region NGC 604 in the upper left.