ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Hubble Space Telescope finds an exoplanet vanishing at super speed

Hubble Space Telescope locates a vanishing planet.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Astronomers have found a new planet roughly the size of Neptune using the Hubble Space Telescope. And, the planet is evaporating at a rate 100 times faster compared to the previously identified exoplanet of similar size.

    Hubble Space Telescope finds an exoplanet vanishing at super speed

     

    The findings enhance astronomer's knowledge about how planets evolve. The findings can be seen in the journal of Astronomy & Astrophysics. The speed and distance at which planets circle around their respective stars also determine the life of the planet.

    "This is the smoking gun that planets can lose a significant fraction of their entire mass," said David Sing, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in the US. "GJ 3470b is losing more of its mass than any other planet we have seen so far; in only a few billion years from now, half of the planet may be gone," he added.

    Planets like "super" Earths and "hot" Jupiters rotate around their respective blazing stars and therefore have a high temperature, which causes the outer layer to blow away. While these larger Jupiter-sized and smaller Earth-sized exoplanets are plentiful, Neptune-sized exoplanets are very rare.

    Researchers believe that these Neptune-sized exoplanets lose their atmosphere and become smaller sized. GJ 3470b is 96 light-years away and orbits around a red dwarf star. Hubble found out that the exoplanet has lost more mass and had a smaller exosphere compared to the previously studied exoplanet of the same size.

    Since the GJ 3470b is only 2 billion years old it has more power and radiation than the GJ 436b which was between 4 billion and 8 billion years old. The researchers believe that the GJ 3470b has already lost up to 35 percent of its total mass and might be stripped of all the gas in a few billion years.

    "We're starting to better understand how planets are shaped and what properties influence their overall makeup," Sing said.

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue