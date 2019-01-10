ENGLISH

Hubble Space Telescope loses its most advanced camera: NASA

We might lose out on the intergalactic images for some time.

By

    NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has fallen victim to a hardware issue, due to which its most technologically advanced camera had to be suspended. However, the telescope might still be able to continue its observations thanks to the other three active instruments, while the Wide Field Camera 3 anomaly is investigated, NASA said in a statement.

    The Hubble Wide Field Camera 3 was placed on the telescope during the Servicing Mission 4 in 2009 by spacewalking astronauts. The space agency said that the camera has back up electronic tech that can be used if the instrument is being recovered.

    Hubble is the first major optical telescope to be placed in the space, and it helps astronomers learn and study more about the distant objects in the universe. It was launched in 1990, and it played a major role in confirming that the universe is continuously expanding, lending credence to the Big Bang theory.

    Till date, the Hubble Space Telescope has made more than 1.3 million observations since its inception in 1990. It has since then sent back pictures of the stars and galaxies as revolves around the Earth.

    Thanks to the data sent by the Hubble Telescope, astronomers have managed to do more than 15,000 scientific papers, making it the most productive scientific instruments ever made.

    Besides, Nancy Grace Roman who was known for her contribution in building the Hubble Space Telescope passed away at the age of 93. She was also called the 'mother' of the Hubble Telescope.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
