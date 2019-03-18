Humans should consider settling on Saturn's moon Titan: NASA engineer News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The moon is bigger than the planet Mercury.

NASA engineer Janelle Wellons said that humans should consider Saturn's moon Titan as a potential place to start a colony, in case Earth becomes inhabitable. She also lists of reason to back her claims - including that you will be able to fly without any tech.

"It has a thick atmosphere that could help protect us from space radiation," Wellons wrote on Reddit. "It is so dense that we could actually attach wings to our arms and fly on this moon. I don't know, it just seems like an awesome place to live."

Wellon's comments were seen on Reddit in response to the public questions. One user asked where the team would recommend settling if Earth becomes inhabitable, and Wellons came up with an interesting answer instead of the standard mars or Moon response.

"How about we consider one of the water worlds in our solar system - Titan," she wrote. "Titan is the largest moon of Saturn, larger than the planet Mercury even, so I think we could settle with plenty room."

But there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of before going to Saturn's natural satellite. For instance, Titan only gets about one percent of sunlight compared to Earth, and according to NASA's research, the maximum temperature is -292 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Now as for the conditions on the surface - not as rough as you may think," she wrote. "Titan is the only place besides Earth known to have liquids in the form of lakes and seas on its surface. These liquids are made of methane but, armed with the right kind of protective gear, one could theoretically be able to swim without harm!"