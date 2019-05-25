Humongous asteroid with its own moon to skim Earth News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The space rock will make the flyby on Saturday.

NASA astronomers expect that an asteroid will flyby our planet this weekend. The space rock called the 1999 KW4 will swing by the Earth around 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday and when it does it'll bring along its own moon as well.

"It's one of the closest binary flybys probably in recent history," planetary scientist Vishnu Reddy told NBC News. "That's what makes it a very interesting target."

The space rock is around 1.5 km wide which is around three times the size of its moon, which is around 0.5 km. At its closest, the asteroid will be more than 3 million miles away from our planet, so there's no point of worrying. The next approach that the 1999 KW4 will make with the Earth will be in 2036, so keep your stargazing equipment ready for the weekend.

Last week, a space rock hurtling at high speed of 21,500mph skimmed Earth at a fraction of the distance between our planet and the Moon, revealed NASA's asteroid trackers. The asteroid known as the Asteroid 2019 JH7, shot past our planet on May 16.

According to NASA, the asteroid shot extremely close to the Earth. The flyby happened just two days after NASA observed the asteroid heading towards our planet. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, said the asteroid's trajectory falls under the "Earth Close Approach" category.