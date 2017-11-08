Idea Money partners with redBus

Idea Money, the digital wallet service from Idea Cellular announced its partnership with India's number one online bus ticketing platform redBus.

The partnership will support and enable hassle-free bus ticket booking for Idea Money customers with limited or no internet access, the company said.

Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank said "We are delighted to partner with redBus and add yet another service offering to our portfolio under the Idea Money Retailer Assisted Model (RAM). The road is the most sought-after mode of transport among India's growing populace. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the accessibility challenges faced by our customers in the smaller markets."

"The essence of our RAM model is to bring more and more online services to our offline customers and establish a sense of inclusiveness. With this partnership, Idea Money, further empowers its retailers with a comprehensive suite of offerings, those that the customers can avail easily at all times," Ramasubramanian said.

SEE ALSO: Vodafone achieves first 5G data connection in Italy

The new collaboration will allow customers to book bus tickets online through Idea Money's RAM portal with the help of the retailer at all Idea Money retail points.

The customers can access bus bookings across 70,000+ routes in India, inclusive of both inter and intrastate travel, on private and state-run bus services like GSRTC, UPSRTC, etc.

With the improving connectivity between cities, towns, and villages in the country, road transport is a growing mode of travel among the Indian population. However, accessibility to technology-based electronic ticket booking and awareness around it is low in Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets. With this association, Idea's network of 1.8 million retailers coupled with redBus's geographical spread will amplify the reach of the offering to Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets and be beneficial for both the end customer and retailer, Idea further said.