Gaganyaan Mission To Have IDRSS Satellites For Enhanced Communications

ISRO has chalked out many missions for the coming years and is gearing up for it. For this purpose, the space agency announced to launch its satellite for enhanced space communications. The Indian Data Relay Satellite System or IDRSS will be launched for seamless communication for the Gangayaan missions, ISRO chief said.

IDRSS For Gangayaan Mission

According to reports, IDRSS is already under progress. ISRO chief K. Sivan notes that the satellite will be pivotal for maintaining seamless communication with the astronaut crew and the ground mission control at any given phase. The Gaganyaan mission will be India's first manned mission with a schedule to take off in 2022.

Coming to the satellites, the IDRSS For Gangayaan Mission will include two satellites, which will be deployed in phases. ISRO says that these will be imperative to the mission and the work is already in progress. The agency plans to launch the first of the two satellites into LEO (low-Earth orbit) by the end of 2020.

The satellite launch will be followed by Gaganyaan's first test flight, which will carry a humanoid dummy packed with multiple sensors. Following the test flight, the second IDRSS satellite will be launched in 2021, which will set the platform for the main Gaganyaan launch a year later in 2022.

Advantages Of IDRSS

Sivan says that at least one of the IDRSS satellites need to be deployed and functioning ahead of the test flights. This will give the agency plenty of time to test the spaceflight, which is both time consuming and critical for the mission. With the IDRSS satellites in place, the spacecraft will be under constant observation, which is crucial for the manned Gaganyaan mission.

Plus, having a satellite communication setup will aid with ISRO's ground control station to communicate with the astronauts at all times. Moreover, the satellite can also be used in other low-orbit missions and future missions to the Moon, Mars, and other deep space missions.

With the launch of the IDRSS, India will join other countries like the US and China for setting up its space travel satellite communication system. Presently, the US has a three-satellite communication fleet in space, known as Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS). The European Space Agency or ESA has its own European Data Relay System (EDRS) and so on.

