iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED smart TV is retiling for a price tag of Rs 34,999 in India.

iFFALCON, the Shenzhen based TV manufacturer by TCL has launched a bunch of smart TVs in the Indian market recently. The company has a wide range of smart TVs to offer and has affordable as well as premium smartphones in its product lineup. The company had launched a 55-inch UHD smart TV in the Indian market back in the year 2018. Now, the smart TV is available for purchase in India online.

The latest smart TV from iFFALCON which is available for sale in the country is the 55-inch 4K LED smart TV. The TV can be purchased from Flipkart and the sale has already gone live on the e-commerce platform. There are a bunch of offers which can be availed on the purchase of the smart TV from Flipkart.

The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED smart TV is retiling for a price tag of Rs 34,999 in India. The offers in the mix include a No Cost EMI option of Rs 3,889 for a time period of 9 months. Besides, the users who will be making the purchases using an Axis Bank credit card will be able to avail a discount of 5 percent worth Rs 1,000. The users who will make the purchase using credit and debit cards from other banks will also get a discount of Rs 1,000.

The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K smart TV as the name suggests offers a 4K Ultra-HD screen resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels. The display comes with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. In the software department, it ships with Android OS which allows the users to download third-party apps from PlayStore on the device. It is powered by a quad-core A53 processor which is paired with Mali T860 MP2 picture engine.