    iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale on Flipkart

    The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED smart TV is retiling for a price tag of Rs 34,999 in India.

    By
    |

    iFFALCON, the Shenzhen based TV manufacturer by TCL has launched a bunch of smart TVs in the Indian market recently. The company has a wide range of smart TVs to offer and has affordable as well as premium smartphones in its product lineup. The company had launched a 55-inch UHD smart TV in the Indian market back in the year 2018. Now, the smart TV is available for purchase in India online.

    iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale on Flipkart

     

    The latest smart TV from iFFALCON which is available for sale in the country is the 55-inch 4K LED smart TV. The TV can be purchased from Flipkart and the sale has already gone live on the e-commerce platform. There are a bunch of offers which can be availed on the purchase of the smart TV from Flipkart.

    The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED smart TV is retiling for a price tag of Rs 34,999 in India. The offers in the mix include a No Cost EMI option of Rs 3,889 for a time period of 9 months. Besides, the users who will be making the purchases using an Axis Bank credit card will be able to avail a discount of 5 percent worth Rs 1,000. The users who will make the purchase using credit and debit cards from other banks will also get a discount of Rs 1,000.

    The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K smart TV as the name suggests offers a 4K Ultra-HD screen resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels. The display comes with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. In the software department, it ships with Android OS which allows the users to download third-party apps from PlayStore on the device. It is powered by a quad-core A53 processor which is paired with Mali T860 MP2 picture engine.

    Read More About: iffalcon smart tvs news sale flipkart
    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
