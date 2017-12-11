India is ranked 109th in the mobile internet speed : Ookla

According to the new data by London-based firm Ookla's November Speedtest Global Index, India is ranked 109th in the mobile internet speed and 76th for fixed broadband speed, globally.

The company says that the average mobile download speed in India was 7.65 Mbps. Heading into the end of the year, average mobile download speed is 8.80 Mbps as of November. That's a 15 percent increase. While mobile speeds increased modestly, fixed broadband speeds increased dramatically. Average fixed broadband download speed in January was 12.12 Mbps. As of November, it's at 18.82 Mbps, a close to 50 percent jump.

Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla said "Both mobile and fixed broadband internet in India are getting faster, that's good news for all Indian consumers no matter which operator or plan they use to access the internet."

"India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market and look forward to watching how the market grows in this coming new year," Suttles said.

It said that Norway ranks first in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 62.66 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 153.85 Mbps average download.

Over 17 billion tests have been taken with Speedtest to date. From our observations in these markets, there are a handful of factors that consistently tend to drive advances in internet speeds and performance. These factors also apply to growth in India, the speedtest firm said.

Another key element in growth is competition. When operators compete to provide the fastest speeds and the best plans for consumers, they incentivize each other to offer progressively better options.

A third factor in improving speeds is the consideration of new technologies that may boost network performance. One such emerging technology is carrier aggregation, which is when mobile networks serve multiple LTE operators. Carrier aggregation can increase the capacity of networks, especially during peak times.