India loves Loco - First Indian interactive game show

India's first ever trivia game show has become popular within 3 months of its launch. The team has seen a growth of 200k concurrent participants in just 90 days. This statistics is hard to beat considering the premier league football gets only 10k concurrent participants at a platform that gives them a base of 100 million.

How does the show work?



The app sees a number of players logging on at 1:30 pm and 10 pm daily to play the 10-question trivia game, with winners taking home real money. In order to win the game's prize money of Rs. 60,000, contestants must answer all ten questions correctly. If multiple contestants answer all the questions correctly, then the game's prize money is split equally amongst them. Contestants who get eliminated have the option to

watch the rest of the game.

Some highlights of Loco's brief but successful journey

• First and the largest growing show app in India

• 1.2L downloads completely organically and via strong word of

mouth

• 200,000 concurrent players

• The app has seen strong retention with 75% players staying

through the game and ‾45% of the player base playing 4 days in a row

• Referral rates on the app are very strong with 35% of the players

referring at least one other person

• Hosted by IPL host and former VJ - Gaurav Kapur and sometimes by RJ, Rohit Verghese.

The app disrupts the game show experience by combining the interactivity of gaming with the excitement of a traditional televised game show. It is easy to use and is already available in Hindi and English. The company will roll out Telugu, Tamil, and other regional

language versions of the show in the near future. The app is currently available for

Android devices and was recently featured by Xiaomi in its "Mi Picks" store. The company is expected to release an iOS version of the app soon.

