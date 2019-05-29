How India Transformed Into A Hub Of Technology

Telecom market heads towards 5G

India is the second largest telecommunications market in the world and has a user base of 1.2 billion as of January 2019. A few years back, there were just a few million smartphone users with low-speed connectivity. But the scenario changed drastically and the telcos in the country are now heading towards making 5G available for subscribers by the end of 2020. Given that there are millions of 4G users in the country, it is relatively easy to make them switch over to 5G.

It is projected that the constant increase in the mobile phone usage and drop in data charges will increase the internet user base further in the coming years. As per recent TRAI and DoT reports that take changes in the sector from 2001 to 2019, the usage of landlines and PCOs have decreased drastically due to the increase in the use of mobiles. Also, many users are now using wireless internet connections than wired broadband.

Also, this trend has increased the popularity of 4G in the rural regions of the country, thanks to 4G-enabled feature phones such as JioPhone and affordable tariff plans. For the uninitiated, the cost of 1GB of data (2G) used to be around Rs. 250 for a period of 28 days making users depend on the broadband connections. Now, with the emergence of Reliance Jio, every telco is offering bundled and unlimited combo plans that have reduced the average cost of 1GB of 4G data to around Rs. 2. Also, the average time spent on voice calls has increased considerably over the years due to the bundled tariff plans that come with voice calling minutes for free.

E-commerce bets on regional languages

In the past few years, there has a steep increase in the e-commerce and digital shopping sectors. Besides India, it has become a global trend as people like the convenience of shopping from their home. In India, e-commerce sales are growing rapidly and is projected to be valued over $45 billion in 2021.

As per Statista, India ranks first in the B2C e-commerce development with an annual growth rate of 17.8. The online shopping market is led by Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra and these companies are said to have generated net sales of over $1.45 billion in 2017.

Besides the growth, e-commerce companies are betting big on the regional languages. E-commerce biggies are estimated to widen their user base by a few hundred millions with by focusing on regional languages. These companies are in plans to use Artificial Intelligence to focus on regional language users.

Citing a few examples, Flipkart has acquired Liv.ai to develop a speech-to-text platform with support for 10 Indian languages. And, cab-hailing platform Ola offers support to 12 languages for its users in tier 2 cities. Amazon and PatniGroup have entered a joint venture to expand its operations by offering voice-based and text-based consumer support in regional languages.

With this, e-commerce can penetrate deeper into the rural markets in the country and gain a massive user base taking them to great heights.

Social media has been a major attraction

With the ease of internet access, the social media users in the country have been evaluated to be 326.1 million as 2018. Undoubtedly, this number is on the rise with each passing day.

As per research date, the major growth took place in 2016 and 2017. It is also estimated that this number will reach 448 million in 2023. And, the most used social networking platform appears to be Facebook.

The increase in social media use comes due to various reasons such as increased availability of internet connections in recent years, the central government's Digital India initiative and more. In fact, India has progressed to become the second largest market in internet usage in the world next to China.

Features phones made a comeback

Ever since the smartphones came into existence in late 2000s, the number of feature phone users started declining gradually. Of course, the convenience of using a smartphone is known. However, the feature phones were able to withstand due to their affordability and were ruling the mobile sales in the rural regions in India until past few years.

Well, the launch of 4G-enabled feature phones was actually a comeback for these basic handsets. While the feature phones of earlier days such as the Nokia Asha series supported WhatsApp and Facebook, the actual change came with the launch of the JioPhone from Reliance Jio.

The company wanted to make its 4G service popular across the country (including the tier 2 and tier 3 markets). And, well, it did achieve the same. As per a report by Counterpoint Research in 2018, Reliance Jio has captured more than one-third of the total feature phone market. It is said that, "Feature phones grew faster than smartphones during the year for the first time ever, driven by Jio Phone."

It became the bestselling feature phone ever since its launch. Trailing behind Jio are Samsung, Lava, itel, Nokia and others. Notably, JioPhone has achieved a market share of 38% in 2018 and it is a growth from 26% in 2017. This has led to the increase in 4G and internet usage in the rural regions, as stated above.

Chinese brands have enjoyed quite a success

When it comes to the smartphone market segment, India is the one of the largest markets in this segment with numerous brands from across the world wanting to launch their offerings here. Also, the country is home to many brands that have lost their foothold due to the dominance of Chinese brands. In terms of numbers, a research by Counterpoint done earlier this year suggests "Overall India mobile phone shipments crossed 330 Million units for the first time ever with smartphones capturing almost 44% of the total volume in 2018".

Analyzing the smartphone shipments and sales in India for the whole year of 2018, this research report says that Xiaomi is leading the market with a share of 28% in 2018, which is a considerable increase from 19% in 2017. Trailing behind Xiaomi is Samsung with a market share of 24%, which is similar to what it achieved in 2017. Then come Vivo, Oppo, Micromax and others. While Xiaomi is leading the smartphone market, it is Reliance JioPhone, which has established its lead in the feature phone market segment, it adds.

When it comes to the overall smartphone market segment, the Chinese brands have exhibited the strongest ever annual performance in the country capturing over 60% of the market in 2018, while it was 54% in the previous year. While Xiaomi is dominating the market in terms of shipments, Tecno was the fastest growing smartphone brand with 221% growth due to offline reach in 2018. The other fast growing brands are Honor (+183%), Infinix (+146%), Nokia HMD (+138%) and Asus (+76%). In the premium market segment, OnePlus has witnessed a growth of 85% year-on-year.

In terms of pricing, the fastest growing segment is the mid-range market priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000. This sector comprises brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Samsung. And, it witnessed a growth of over 53% in 2018. When it comes to 2017, it was the price bracket of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 that was fast growing with over 52% market share. This change in trend indicates that the high price segment is attracting buyers. Finally, the research firm states that "Online share of smartphone shipments reached a record 36% during the year driven by a strong performance of both Flipkart and Amazon."

Wearable devices are becoming a hit

Back in 2013, the wearable devices sector was in the phase of infancy. But over time, Indians have shown keen interest in buying smartwatches and fitness bands that are most used wearable devices in the market. And, the market has many unique wearable devices such as personal air purifiers, a tag to help trace lost devices, and other gadgets these days.

As per Research and Markets, the wearable device market has recorded a humongous growth of over 140% from 2013 to 2017. Also, the report claims that this market is projected to grow significantly from 2018 to 2023 due to trends such as modern lifestyle, rising fitness trends, growing keenness to use devices and increased internet penetration.

It adds that 2017 saw a lot of new smartwatch and fitness tracker launches in India with Garmin and Huawei entering the market's wearable segment. Though global brands are present in this segment, Xiaomi dominates it for the 5th consecutive quarter with a 41% market share, claims IDC. It is followed by GOQii and Titan in the second and third positions. This is due to the competitively priced Mi Band series.

India has a vibrant startup scene

There are many young entrepreneurs in India who have unleashed the vibrant startup scene in the country. The business ecosystem in the country has numerous successful startups. As a result, many new businesses have erupted and growing at a steady pace.

As per reports, the Indian startups have witnessed an increased funding and reduced cost of building the business from the scratch. One way of making the latter possible due to the emergence of the coworking trend. These coworking spaces provide all the services needed for businesses within their efficient spaces.

When it comes to the presence of coworking spaces, the first one was Evoma, which was opened in Bengaluru in 2004. It was an attempt to meet the requirement for a flexible office space for people who had to commute to long distances to reach their office. Now, the situation has changed with the leading companies being WeWorks, Cowrks and 91SpringBoard. As per reports, 32% of the total coworking spaces is located in Bengaluru, which was a thriving startup and business ecosystem in the country.

Phenomenal growth in digital payment system

The digital payment system in the country has witnessed a phenomenal growth in recent years. Previously, the acceptance by merchants and scarce use of smartphones and data were hindrances to the growth of digital payments in India. This has been gradually reduced with the progress in technology over the years.

As per a report by Credit Suisse, the digital payment market is all set to grow by $1 trillion in the country by 2023. This growth is led by the mobile payments, which witnessed a drastic growth due to demonetization back in 2016. However, digital payments growth is higher in the urban areas and the rural markets are yet to gain high volumes. Nevertheless to say, the tier 2 and tier 3 cities have started accepting UPI and car payments since 2016.

Our opinion…

India is one of the most attractive destinations of tech companies for many reasons. As there are many companies and startups that have set foot in the company, there is progress for growth as well. When it comes to the country's tech ecosystem, it is evident that Bengaluru is the technological capital of India.

Many genres of tech are thriving in this city and this is supported by the golden triangle of technology and IT situated in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai being the backbone of R&D, science and technology and manufacturing.

With the penetration of mobile companies, there is increased employment opportunities across the country. If you are wondering how it is possible, then we should make you understand that the many manufacturing units set up by the smartphone brands and service centers are creating employment opportunities across the country. And, given that this initiative is backed up by the government, we can expect more support to pour in towards the Digital India and Make in India initiatives that further strengthen these developments.

Moreover, with the steady increase in the use of smartphones and internet, we are sure that there will b a consistent increase and growth in the use of online payment and e-commerce as well. So, in the coming years, the technological growth is going to be higher without any plunge.