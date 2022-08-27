India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match; When & Where To Watch It News oi-Akshay Kumar

Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament's 15 edition will kick off later today with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. However, the most anticipated event of the new Asia Cup 2022 is the match between India and Pakistan, which will be taking place tomorrow. So, here's everything you need to know about the schedule of the match & where and how to watch it live.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

This year's Asia Cup will be taking place in Dubai and Sharjah locations. It will be the biggest cricket match between India and Pakistan after last year's T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets during the tournament. The latest Asia Cup match will be hosted at Dubai International Stadium and will kick off at 7.30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

How To Watch India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket Match?

Star Sports Network holds the exclusive rights to stream the Asia Cup 2022 in India on TV. On television, you will be able to watch the India vs Pakistan match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports select HD channels. As for the online channels, you will be able to live stream the latest Asia Cup match on your laptop or mobile devices on Disney+ Hotstar. However, you will need a premium subscription plan.

Multiple plans from the telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, so you can avail of these plans to watch the latest India vs Pakistan game. The broadband operators in the country also provide a premium subscription to the OTT platform with some of their internet packages. Doordarshan Sports will also be streaming all the Indian matches on DD Free Dish.

Indian Squad In Asia Cup 2022

The Indian cricket team in the latest Asia Cup will be led by Rohit Sharma as the captain, while KL Rahul will be the vice-captain. Other members will include Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will be taking place on September 11 in Dubai. It is also expected to be streamed on the aforementioned TV and online channels.

