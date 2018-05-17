India will soon receive a new Drone policy

India's Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha has recently disclosed that the ministry is in the final stage of developing a new drone policy. The new drone policy for India is expected to be released soon. It was back in last year that the Aviation ministry has introduced the draft rules for unmanned aircrafts system. This was done with the help of inputs collected from the public in order to customize the policy further.

Now, as per some inputs from the PTI, the Aviation ministry at the moment is discussing the major details that are related to the security and global standards. The final draft is expected to be rolled out shortly keeping in mind the need of concerned stakeholders.

Sinha commented during a session at the Global Exhibition on Services which was organized by the department of commerce and industry that:

"We have finalized our work on the drone policy. Some tricky issues need to be resolved from security and global standards point of view. We are not at the end of that consultation process. So our hope is that very shortly we will have a final drone policy coming out."

As of now, there are no hardcore aircraft rules in India regarding the sale, purchase or even use of drones. However, as per the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA had restricted the use of drones and unmanned aircraft by the general public by back in October 2014. Following that the draft rules that were prepared by the DGCA last year which required a unique identification number for the drones that weigh more than 250 grams.

The draft rules had further divided the drones into five different categories. The drones that weigh up to 250 grams are called 'nano' drones. Whereas the drones that weigh between 250 grams and 2kg are called as 'micro' drones. Further, the drones that are weighing above 2kg to 25kg are labeled as 'mini' drones. The drones that weigh between 25kg and 150kg are called 'small' drone, while the drones that weigh more than 150kg are described as 'large' drone