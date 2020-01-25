ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Government Planning To Hike Customs Duties On Electronics

    By
    |

    It seems that the cost of electronic items going to witness a hike in pricing in India. According to the reports, the Indian government is planning to increase the import duties on electronics, chemicals, electrical goods, and handicrafts. The government is aiming for the worth of around $56 billion imports which is approx Rs. 399,400 crores.

    Indian Government Planning To Hike Customs Duties On Electronics

     

    The report suggests that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make the announcement official in her annual budget of 2020-2021 which is scheduled on February 1, 2020. Along with this, she will also announce some steps to boost economic growth in the country.

    According to a report citing government sources who are familiar to the matter, the hike in customs duties will ultimately reflect the price hike in electronic goods including smartphones, chargers, industrial chemicals, handicraft items, wooden furniture, cameras, jewellery, and more.

    Smartphone manufacturers are going to suffer the most due to customs duty hike. There are many companies which import chargers and other components like vibrator motors and ringers from China to India. IKEA is one of the multi-national companies which is trying to expand its footprint in India. But it seems after the customs duties hike things are going to be difficult for IKEA as well.

    Sources told Reuters that the government had decided to increase the import tariffs by 5 percent to 10 percent. The numbers are recommended by a panel of trade and finance ministry officials.

    "We expect the budget will address the issue of ... cheap imports under free trade pacts," Gopal Krishan Agarwal, the head of BJP's Economic Affairs Cell, told Reuters.

    Meanwhile, the trade ministry has also asked the finance ministry to include a Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) on imported goods. This will help the domestic manufacturers to boost up their business. According to the reports, Indian goods import is faster than the exports in the past few years. Export has witnessed 8.90 percent fall in the April-December period in 2019.

    Source

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: customs duties electronics news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue