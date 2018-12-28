Indian skygazers will get to see two out five eclipses in 2019

Astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers in India might be really happy to read this. Well, there will be five eclipses taking place this year, out of which two will be visible in India.

These intergalactic events will start with a partial solar eclipse that will take place on January 6, but that won't be visible in India, Dr. Rajendraprakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, told PTI.

This will be followed by a total lunar eclipse that will happen on January 21, which again would not be visible in India as it would be daytime here, Gupt said.

Unfortunately, the Indian skygazers will also miss the total solar eclipse that will occur on July 2-3, because it will be night time here.

However, a partial lunar eclipse slated to happen on July 16-17 will be visible in India as an annular (ring-shaped) solar eclipse on December 26, he said.

Gupt also said that five eclipses were seen this year, two of which were total lunar eclipses and three were partial solar eclipses.

This is something that would cheer the astronomy enthusiasts in India as well as people across the globe. Besides, NASA also released images of the sparkling star RS Puppis at the center of a magical swirl of reflective dust clouds on Christmas Eve. The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, and it seems like a wreath build of glittering lights.