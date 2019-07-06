Just In
Indian Space Station Will Offer Unmatched Facilities For Research
The Indian government is optimistic about ISRO's program to build a space station. The space station will provide a research platform that has never been seen on Earth. The advantages will include benefits in areas such as human health, disaster relief, and food and water conservation.
The space station will be an integral part of human spaceflight program as it allows sustained human presence in space and performs meaningful research, said Jitendra Singh, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office.
However, he emphasized that the idea is still at an early stage. "India's plan of a space station is a long-term plan after successful operationalization of Gaganyaan," he said.
India is focused at its Gaganyaan, which will be ISRO's first manned mission and will take flight in 2022.
ISRO chief K Sivan, last month, revealed the space agency's plans for launching a space station around 2030. It won't be as big as the ISS where astronauts could stay for 15 to 20 days, but it would be big enough to allow microgravity experiments. India won't be depending on other countries for its experiments, Sivan said.
Singh also said that the Indian Space Station will have research facilities that cannot be seen on the Earth. "The expected benefits are likely in the areas of human health, telemedicine, vaccine development, material development, disaster relief, efficient farming techniques, food and water conservation, waste management techniques, environment research and education programs that inspire the youth," he said.
Previously, India successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test on March 27. India is only the fourth country alongside the US, Russia, and China.
"Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve and was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone," said Modi.
