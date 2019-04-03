INOX set to change movie watching experience in India with ScreenX technology News oi-Karan Sharma INOX is all set to bring new movie watching experience in India with 270- degree ScreenX technology. All you need to know.

INOX which is India's one of the most prevalent multiplex operator has now joined hands with CJ 4DPLEX to bring 'ScreenX' innovation to India. with this partnership, INOX will become the first multiplex in the country to launch ScreenX. You must be wondering what this ScreenX means, but don't worry we will get you the details on it.

Basically, ScreenX is the world's first ever multi-projection system which is designed to enhance the cinematic experience of the theatres. ScreenX will allow movie watchers to experience beyond the frame of the regular theatre screens. The ScreenX sports a panoramic, 270-degree wide projection which will be projected on the three walls of the theatres. This will give increase the entertainment value to the content.

Both the companies signed the contract at the world's largest event for the theatre industry CinemaCon which took place at Las Vegas.

"Ensuring a great viewing experience for our patrons has always been our foremost priority, which inspires us to continuously reinvent & innovate and bring the best technology to them. Further to this endeavor, we are proud to announce our association with ScreenX, which will enable us to offer an unprecedented 270-degree cinema-viewing experience on three walls of the theatre. This new form of storytelling would deliver the narrative in a more convincing manner, leaving the audience breathless. This is a massive milestone in the glorious history of Indian cinemas and we are proud to be the ushers of this new technology," FoneArena quoted Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure as saying.

