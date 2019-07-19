ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Rewards Tamil Nadu Man With $30,000 For Spotting Bug

    By
    |

    Laxman Muthiyah, a security researcher based out of Chennai has won $30,000 for finding a bug on the popular image-sharing app Instagram. He received the reward under the company's bug bounty programme. According to an NDTV report, Muthiyah said the vulnerability allowed him to "hack any Instagram account without consent."

    Instagram Rewards Tamil Nadu Man With $30,000 For Spotting Bug

     

    As per the researcher, it is possible for anyone to hack someone's Instagram account by requesting for a password reset or recovery code.

    "I reported the vulnerability to the Facebook security team and they were unable to reproduce it initially due to lack of information in my report. After a few email and proof of concept video, I could convince them the attack is feasible," Muthiyah wrote in a blog post this week.

    Later, after reported by Muthiyah, Facebook and Instagram security teams fixed the vulnerability and rewarded him with $30,000 as a part of the bounty programme.

    "In case any of your accounts do get taken over, familiarise yourself with the process you'd follow to win them back. In particular, if there are documents or usage history that might help your case, get them ready before you get hacked, not afterwards," NDTV report quoted Paul Ducklin, the Senior Technologist at cybersecurity firm Sophos.

    This is not the first time Muthiyah have spotted a bug on social media. Earlier, he discovered a data disclosure bug on Facebook. This bug was capable of destroying all your photos on Facebook without even knowing your password.

    According to Muthiyah, the bug was fixed by the Facebook's security team before it became public, and patched it before anyone else finds them.

    So if you also have some knowledge in bug finding then don't ignore when you see them. You might also get the chance of winning $30,000 as rewards from Facebook and Instagram.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: instagram facebook news
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue