Intel Apollo Lake Chromebooks will receive native support for Linux apps

Google has been up its sleeve to bring Linux apps to Chromebooks for quite a long time. Now, as a part of its recent commit to the Chromium Gerrit, all the Chromebooks which are running on Intel's Apollo Lake processors will soon have a native support for the Linux apps. This implies that the users will now not have any kind of difficulties to install the Linux software on the Chromebook devices.

The change was first noticed by XDA, and according to it, there are about 18 Chromebooks which are powered by Apollo Lake chips, this includes devices from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and Dell. Besides, Pixelbook by Google and Samsung's Chromebook Plus already have the native support for Linux program. It is also being expected that the Acer's Chromebook 13 and Spin 13 will ship with the feature straight out-of-the-box.

Google had previously mentioned that it has been working on bringing the Linux software on Chromebook hardware for quite some time now. The tech giant has officially announced the Project Crostini last month which allows the container-based Linux applications to run on the Chromebooks.

The Crostini project has made it possible for a user to install an open-source GNU/Linux distro on top of the Chrome OS. This step taken by the company will make sure that even the users who are not technically sound will now be able to run these apps out-of-the-box without the requirement of a secondary operating system.

It is also worth noting the fact that this feature will only be activated for the Canary and Developer channels at the beginning and it will take some time before the feature is being rolled out for the regular users. The feature will make its way to the regular users after an update on their device. The Stable and the Beta channel users will receive the feature with Chrome OS 69, which is also speculated to bring a number of other changes in the platform. This will also include the hardware acceleration for graphics and native support for FUSE file systems.