ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Internet grows to 333.8 million Domain Name Registrations in the first quarter of 2018

Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief in order to provide statistical and analytical research data on the domain name industry.

By:

Related Articles

    VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a company which deals with domain names and internet security, today announced that approximately 1.4 million domain name registrations were added to the internet in the first quarter of 2018. This brings the total number of domain name registrations to approximately 333.8 million across all top-level domains (TLDs).

    Internet grows to 333.8 million Domain Name Registrations in Q1 of 201

    The increase of approximately 1.4 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 0.4 percent over the fourth quarter of 2017.1,2 The Domain Name Industry Brief (DNIB) further shows that domain name registrations have grown by approximately 3.2 million, or 1.0 percent, year over year.

    Following are the key Highlights:

    •The .com and .net TLDs had a combined a total of approximately 148.3 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the first quarter of 2018. This represents an increase of approximately 1.9 million domain name registrations, or 1.3 percent, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017

    •As of March 31, 2018, the .com domain name base totaled approximately 133.9 million domain name registrations, whereas the .net domain name base totaled approximately 14.4 million domain name registrations

    •The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of approximately 4.6 million domain name registrations, or 3.2 percent, Y-O-Y

    •New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled approximately 9.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 9.5 million domain name registrations for the first quarter of 2017

    •Growth of .com and .net domain names redirecting to popular global social media and e-commerce sites compared to Q1 2017 is dominated by Instagram (70%) followed by Etsy (18%) and LinkedIn (16%)

    •Total new gTLD (ngTLD) domain name registrations were approximately 20.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018, with a decrease of 0.4 million domain name registrations, or 2.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. ngTLDs decreased by approximately 5.3 million domain name registrations, or 20.7 percent, year over year

    Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief in order to provide statistical and analytical research data on the domain name industry. While during the second quarter of 2017 Domain Name Industry Briefs and previous reports, can be obtained at Verisign.com/DNIB.

    Read More About: internet news domain
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue