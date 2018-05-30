iOS 11.4 update introduces Airplay and Messages in iCloud

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant has rolled out a new update for iOS 11. The new version iOS 11.4 update brings two of the highly anticipated features to its platform including Airplay 2 and messages in iCloud.

iMessages in iCloud

This is among of those features for which users had waited for almost a year. The iMessages in iCloud will allow a user to sync their iMessages (including SMS texts) in iCloud. The new update further makes it quite easy for Apple to sync a user's messages across the Apple device ecosystem.

Following the update, when a user deletes a message from his/her iPhone, it will also be removed from the iPad's iMessage history also. This feature is said to help the users get rid of unwanted messages and save local storage and deliver rich-media content in the cloud as well.

One of the major advantages of the new feature is that all of the user's old messages will be available across any Apple device, this includes the new devices as well.

A user will now be able to sync their Apple devices with their iCloud account. Following are the steps to activate the 'iMessage in iCloud' sync feature:

1. Tap on the 'Settings' tab and select the Apple ID followed by the iCloud section.

2. In the second step scroll down and select 'turn on' toggle which is placed next to the message option.

3. Once the above steps are followed, the device will prompt a user to activate the 2FA (two-factor authentication), the user then needs to follow the next steps to configure the same.

Further, the activation process will have to be followed on an Apple device only and it is being said that the process could be a tedious task.

Airplay 2

This feature is also among one of the most anticipated features that the users have been waiting for. The new feature for Apple HomePod makes it more useful for the users. The Airplay 2 brings multi-room audio support, which implies that multiple devices which are supporting this feature can be used for playing same music across a user's home.

One of the major benefits of this feature is that it now allows a user to set up two HomePod smart speakers as a stereo pair for rich sound production. The two connected HomePod will work together to deliver a seamless streaming experience. A user can also ask Siri to move the audio to the different rooms easily