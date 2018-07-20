iOS 11 and watchOS 4 to be globally released starting from September 19

After months of speculations, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus got unveiled last night. Besides the smartphones, Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3 were introduced at the event as well.

Apple had also revealed the global roll-out date for iOS 11 and watchOS 4. Both the operating systems will be released on September 19. Let's begin with the iOS 11, which was first announced at the WWDC 2017. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you will get a redesigned look with a new customizable Control Center, Live Photo modes, QuickType Keyboard, smarter Siri and more.

Other than that, the Camera app on iPhone will be improved to a great extent thanks to the new iOS 11 platform. It will be able to render more expressive photos, more natural skin tones, and filters that will give a great output. This is because the camera uses a next generation compression technology that lets you click photos with the same quality as earlier at half the size.

There's more, the iPad Pro will get the support for true multitasking as well as better than before Split View app support.

Moving on, the watchOS 4 is also to be released on September 19. The watchOS will add some new health and fitness features to your Apple Watch. For example, the feature called Apple Heart Study will monitor the user's heart rate and will signal for any irregularities. Apple believes this feature may detect heart diseases in near future.

In addition, Apple Music is entirely redesigned for watchOS and along with Apple Watch Series, 3 can be streamed even without an iPhone.