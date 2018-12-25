IOT to reach 2 billion connections by 2022

The Internet of Things has the potential to reach 2 billion connections, and unlock revenues of $11.1 billion by 2022 as per the new study by Assocham-EY.

It said that five new mobile connections per second are estimated to join the power of the internet and nearly 50 percent of the households are likely to be connected through fixed broadband.

Connectivity will move beyond people to connect billions of devices, vehicles, household appliances, and machines.

The joint report by Assocham-EY pointed out 5G deployments are likely to entail massive investments to the tune of $60 billion in the next five-six years. For a sector in distress, reassessing spectrum strategy and rationalization of taxes and levies will be encouraging for building future networks.

The real opportunity is to look beyond technology and find ways to give people the ability to positively impact their families, organizations, and communities. At the back of this, India has the potential to unlock a trillion dollar digital economy by 2022 and lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Nearly 60 of the towers will need to be fiberized by 2022, as outlined in the NDCP 2018. As demand for 4G and then 5G grows, networks will become denser and deeper - making fiberizationan imperative.

It said fiber-to-the-home or FTTH is expected to account for a majority of the fixed broadband connections by 2022, helping to realize the government's target of covering 50 percent of households.

The key recommendations emerging from the report include speedier approvals and rationalizing costs for Right-of-Way (RoW) to promote ease of installing telecom infrastructure; availability of adequate backhaul spectrum (the E and V bands); and incentives for rollout and sharing of telecom infrastructure.