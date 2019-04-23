Israel's failed Moon mission to telecast in Discovery Channel special News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Only three nations have landed their spacecraft on Moon to date.

Ever since the space exploration has started only three countries have managed to land their spacecraft on the lunar surface of the Moon. This year, for the first time, a private technology from Israel attempted to join the US, China, and Russia to become the fourth country to achieve the feat.

Unfortunately, the Iraeli spacecraft - Beresheet, crashed just seconds before the landing due to technical issues. Now, a one hour Discovery Exclusive special, 'Return to the moon: seconds to arrival', will be premiered on Monday. The documentary will show the efforts of men and women of SpaceIL on its mission land the first privately funded spacecraft on the Moon.

The show will also telecast on Discovery HD World, Discovery Science. SpaceIL was founded by three young Israeli engineers, Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari, and Yonatan Winetraub, and is also one of the participants in the International Google Lunar XPRIZE.

The Beresheet spacecraft lost communication with Earth while it was making its final descent to the Moon. Just moments later, the mission was declared as a failure.

"One of the inertial measurement units failed. And that caused an unfortunate chain of events we're not sure about," said Opher Doron, general manager of the space division of Israel Aerospace Industries. "The engine was turned off. The engine was stopped and the spacecraft crashed. That's all we know."