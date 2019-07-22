ISRO Chandrayaan – 2 Rocket Launch: How To Watch Live In Action News oi-Vivek

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious project Chandrayaan - 2 would be the organisation's second attempt to explore space and moon. The mission was recently postponed due to a technical snag. It looks like the space agency has fixed the glitch, and the rocket is all set to launch from the Sriharikota launch center on July 22nd at 14:43 or 02:43 PM IST.

What is Chandrayaan - 2

Chandrayana, a Hindi word that literally translates to moon travel. Since this is the second project from ISRO to study the moon, it is being called as Chandrayana - 2. The satellite will be carried by GSLVMkIII vehicle, and the rocket launch will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and DD National TV channel. The overall budget for Chandrayana - 2 is Rs. 978 crore, which is less than the production budget of the movie Avengers Endgame.

Launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle https://t.co/P93BGn4wvT — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

Just a few hours ago, the rocket has been filled with N204 for the liquid core stage (L110), and scientists at ISRO are into the final phase of the setting up the rocket.

Watch The Live Stream Of the Chandrayaan- 2 Launch Below

What Makes Chandrayaan - 2 A Special Space Project?

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan - 2 is the first space mission that soft lands on Moon's south polar region. This will also make India only the fourth country in the world to soft-land on the lunar surface after the US, Russia, and China.

After the launch of the Chandrayaan - 2, the rocket will land on the moon on September 7th and will stay on the lunar surface for 14 Earth days or 1 lunar day to collect various data.

Our Opinion On Chandrayaan - 2

The Chandrayaan -2 is a proud thing for Indians, as Indian scientists have worked hard with a limited budget and in a short amount of time. This project proves that ISRO is a capable space program organization, which has the potential to achieve heights in the coming days.

