ISRO Launches First Mission Of 2022: EOS-04 Earth Imaging Satellite Liftsoff Successfully

ISRO has just launched a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle today, February 14. The launch vehicle carried two smaller co-passenger satellites, which marked the first launch mission of 2022. The entire liftoff mission spanned over 25 hours before it was finally launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at 5:59 AM today.

ISRO Launches First Satellite Of 2022

Going into the details, the new ISRO launch vehicle marked its 54th flight 23rd Mission using PSLV-XL configuration with 6 PSOM-XLs. The launch vehicle carried a new Earth observation satellite called EOS-04. This would be orbiting the Earth into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 Km. To note, the new satellite weighs 1,710 kg.

"PSLV-C52/EOS-04 Mission: The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch has commenced at 04:29 hours today," ISRO took to Twitter to explain the mission. As the name suggests, the EOS-04 satellite is an Earth observation satellite or a radar imaging satellite.

The key task of the new EOS-04 satellite is to provide high-quality images of the Earth. ISRO aims to provide more information on the weather conditions using the EOS-04. The application of these high-quality images would be in agriculture, soil moisture, flood mapping, hydrology, and forestry and plantations.

ISRO Launches Two More Satellites

Apart from the EOS-04 satellite, ISRO also launched two smaller, co-satellites into orbit today. One of these includes a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Other institutions like NTU, Singapore and NCU, Taiwan have also contributed to the student satellite. Here, the satellite includes two scientific payloads that aim to better understand the ionosphere dynamics and coronal heating processes of the Sun.

Apart from this, ISRO launched a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD). This satellite comes as a joint venture and is the precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). This satellite also packs a thermal imaging camera that benefits the countries in understanding and assessing the launch surface temperature, water surface temperature like wetlands and lakes, delineation of vegetation like crops and forests, and more.

