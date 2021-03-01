ISRO Launches Observation Satellites With Copy Of Gita, PM Modi’s Photo Aboard News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO has kickstarted 2021 with the launch of several new satellites. The list includes the Amazonia-1 satellite for Brazil and 18 other Earth observation satellites. The PSLV-C51 rocket blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on February 28 around 10:30 AM.

ISRO Launches Amazonia-1

The launch of the Amazonia-1 Earth observation satellite for Brazil has further strengthened the ties between the countries. As the name suggests, the Amazonia-1 satellite aims to keep an eye on the Amazon river basin. The technology would provide remote sensing data to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region.

"The satellite has a very crucial mission in Brazil -- it is another satellite to monitor the Amazon and other biomes in Brazil and represents a new era of Brazilian industry for satellite development. He said the multi-mission platform can be used for other satellites," said the Brazilian minister for Science and Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes. The observational satellite would also help provide an analysis of diversified agriculture across Brazil.

ISRO Send E-Gita, Photo Of Modi

Apart from the Amazonia-1, the Indian Space Research Organization has also sent 18 other "co-passengers". These satellites include four In-SPACe satellites, where three were UNITYsats from an association of Indian academic institutes. The other satellites were developed by the Space Kidz India under the Satish Dhawan Space Center aimed to study space radiation.

The remaining 14 satellites include commercial ones from ISRO's NewSpace India (NSIL). To note, this mission comes as the first dedicated PSLV commercial mission for NSIL. The organization has its commercial arrangement with Spaceflight, a private space firm based in Seattle.

Apart from the satellites, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 also carried an e-copy of the Bhagavad Gita, stored on an SD-card. Plus, an engraved picture of PM Modi was also launched to space, highlighting the space privatization and Atmanirbhar initiative.

