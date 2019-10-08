ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO Releases Pictures Of Lunar Surface Captured From Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

    By
    |

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released pictures of the Moon's surface captured by Chandryaan-2 Orbiter and gives a close-up view of the lunar surface and numerous boulders. Just as we were giving up hopes of contact with the Vikram lander, ISRO has given us something to look forward to.

    ISRO Releases Pictures Of Lunar Surface

     

    Chandrayaan-2 OHRC Captures Images

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) has clicked the pictures from a height of 100 km. Chandrayaan-2's OHRC is one of the most important tools that aid in topographic studies of the lunar surface. The high-res camera provides very high spatial resolution images of the moon, claims ISRO. "With a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km, it provides the sharpest images ever from a lunar orbiter platform," ISRO said in a statement.

    Chandrayaan-2 OHRC has sent pictures that covered the region of Boguslawsky E Crater on the lunar surface. The crater is named after the Palon H Ludwig Boguslawsky, a German astronomer. The crater has a 14 km diameter and 3 km depth and can be easily identified by the images. ISRO has also received images of the surrounding region on the south pole of the Moon. ISRO also stated that the Chandrayaan 2's orbiter payload had detected charged particles and its varying intensity on the lunar surface during its initial observation.

    Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Contact Update

    ISRO Releases Pictures Of Lunar Surface

     

    Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander was scheduled to soft-land on the Moon's surface, near the south pole, on September 7. However, all communications were lost with the lander during the final stages of the touchdown. A few days later, NASA tried to establish contact with the lander using its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and found it had a 'hard landing' on the lunar surface.

    NASA's LRO Camera captured some high-res images of the attempted landing surface of the Vikram lander. But NASA's LROC couldn't locate the lander itself as the lunar night was approaching and the boulders projected long shadows. A lunar night could be below freezing temperature, which the Vikram lander isn't built to sustain. So far, no further updates have been announced, but NASA's LRO will fly by again once the lunar night ends.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science isro news
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue