ISRO Releases Pictures Of Lunar Surface Captured From Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released pictures of the Moon's surface captured by Chandryaan-2 Orbiter and gives a close-up view of the lunar surface and numerous boulders. Just as we were giving up hopes of contact with the Vikram lander, ISRO has given us something to look forward to.

Chandrayaan-2 OHRC Captures Images

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) has clicked the pictures from a height of 100 km. Chandrayaan-2's OHRC is one of the most important tools that aid in topographic studies of the lunar surface. The high-res camera provides very high spatial resolution images of the moon, claims ISRO. "With a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km, it provides the sharpest images ever from a lunar orbiter platform," ISRO said in a statement.

Chandrayaan-2 OHRC has sent pictures that covered the region of Boguslawsky E Crater on the lunar surface. The crater is named after the Palon H Ludwig Boguslawsky, a German astronomer. The crater has a 14 km diameter and 3 km depth and can be easily identified by the images. ISRO has also received images of the surrounding region on the south pole of the Moon. ISRO also stated that the Chandrayaan 2's orbiter payload had detected charged particles and its varying intensity on the lunar surface during its initial observation.

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Contact Update

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander was scheduled to soft-land on the Moon's surface, near the south pole, on September 7. However, all communications were lost with the lander during the final stages of the touchdown. A few days later, NASA tried to establish contact with the lander using its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and found it had a 'hard landing' on the lunar surface.

NASA's LRO Camera captured some high-res images of the attempted landing surface of the Vikram lander. But NASA's LROC couldn't locate the lander itself as the lunar night was approaching and the boulders projected long shadows. A lunar night could be below freezing temperature, which the Vikram lander isn't built to sustain. So far, no further updates have been announced, but NASA's LRO will fly by again once the lunar night ends.

