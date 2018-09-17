ISRO's PSLV-C42 takes flight carrying two satellites from the UK

On September 17, midnight, ISRO launched its PSLV-C42 carrying two satellites from the UK. The NovaSAR and S1-4 took flight from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

This the lightest version of the PSLV sans the six strap-on motors. It placed the two satellites in the desired orbit within 18 minutes of launch. This was the 12th such launch of a core-alone version of the PSLV by ISRO.

Both the satellites are now been placed in a circular orbit around the poles, 583 km from Earth's surface. The satellites are owned by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), and ISRO's Antrix Corporation made more than ₹220 in return for the launch.

The NovaSAR is tech demo mission meant to test the capabilities of a new low-cost S-band SAR platform. This is come in handy for ship detection and monitoring floods, apart from agricultural and forestry applications. The S1-4 will monitor the environment, urban management, and disaster management.

"This unique mission is mainly for 'ascending daytime node' launch. This is the first time we have executed a different type of mission altogether," K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said. "We are almost going to have one launch every two weeks. Definitely, the load on us is going to be huge," he added.

Besides, India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 might also have a launch window. "Chandrayaan-2 is planned for a window from January 3 to February 16, 2019, that we are targeting. It can happen anytime during that window. But we are aiming for the beginning of the window, January 3," Mr. Sivan said.

"Right now with the status of the rocket, the GSLV Mk-3 M1, and the present status of the satellite, we are not expecting any more delay. At the same time tests are going on. If unexpected things happen, that may have some impact. But right now, we are not anticipating any delay."