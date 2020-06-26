ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO To Involve Private Sector For Gaganyaan Mission

    By
    |

    COVID-19 pandemic might have created a hurdle for ISRO's space missions. The premier space agency has new initiatives to ensure the success of these missions. ISRO chairman K. Sivan said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) program will play a role in space explorations, with several private enterprises onboard.

    ISRO To Involve Private Sector For Gaganyaan Mission

     

    ISRO Partners With Private Players

    The IN-SPACe program was approved by the Union cabinet, which means ISRO will function as a nodal agency to hand-hold and promote private sector participation in space programs. Interested private space companies can directly apply to the IN-SPACe program and ISRO will evaluate and process it.

    At the same time, IN-SPACe will have its independent directorates for technical, legal, safety, and security monitoring, and will also carry out promotional activities. The private space agencies will be presented with opportunities to undertake research and development to identify co-travelers for interplanetary missions as well.

    Having private companies in space activities will also open up India's assets, including data. "Reforms in the space sector are aimed at tapping the potential of (the) entire country for unlocking its potential by enabling private enterprises and startups to undertake end-to-end space activities," K. Sivan said in a press statement.

    Private Companies In Space Missions

    Some of the missions lined up by ISRO include the Gaganyaan and the Chanrayaan-3 missions. A report by The Quint notes that private companies will also have a say in these missions. K. Sivan said that the private sector can contribute to some technological development as each of these missions require very high-end technology development.

    "The private sector will definitely have a say in the development of the technology that will be utilized in these missions," he added. Presently, ISRO is working on the Gaganyaan mission, where it plans to send four astronauts to the low-Earth orbit as the first human spaceflight from India. The mission is scheduled to liftoff in 2022 to celebrate India's 75 years of independence.

     

    Apart from the upcoming missions, the private sector will be working with ISRO on other policies as well. For one, ISRO has a new navigation policy proposed with changes in the remote sensing data and SATCOM policy. These changes aim to align an open and inclusive space sector.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science isro
    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X