iVoomi i2 smartphone Review: Budget smartphone with snappy Facial-recognition

iVoomi, a Hong Kong based brand of SUNTEX recently announced the launch of its new smartphone i2 for the Indian consumers. The 'i2' smartphone is the company's latest addition to its 'i' series of budget Android devices. The new smartphone follows the latest trends and offers an 18:9 aspect ratio display and facial recognition technology.

iVoomi had earlier released 'i1' which was also a buddget-category smartphone. The 'i1' also came loaded with similar 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual-camera setup. We were quite impressed by the performance of iVoomi i1. This time we got to test the iVoomi i2 for sometime and this is our hand-on review of the 'i2'.