Jabra launches noise cancelling Elite Active 65t headphones

Jabra expands its Elite franchise, with the launch of Jabra Elite 65e. The Jabra wireless earbuds provide two levels of noise cancellation including Jabra's Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) solution. The Jabra Elite 65e offers come with three-microphone technology that creates a noise-blocking zone for voice clarity. The headphones come with both the active and passive noise cancellation for noise isolation.





Total noise cancellation

The first level consists of the development and design of the earbuds and Jabra EarGels. The oval-shaped earbuds developed by Jabra ensure a better fit in the ear.

The eargels helps to improve the quality of listening experience. Along with the passive noise cancellation, the headphones also offer refined bass. Jabra Sound and app allows a user to personalize their music according to their choice.

The second level is the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) which removes the additional noise levels digitally. This helps the headphones to block noise easily and give a premium listening experience.

The Elite franchise is designed to meet the needs of those users looking for decent music quality and voice capabilities. It also caters to the need of the users who are using voice assistants. With the Elite 65e, a user can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, allowing them to quickly get the information they need. This includes setting appointments, finding nearby events, or having the messages read back to the users.

The headphones make use of Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connection of the earbuds to a smartphone. The Jabra Elite 65e has a battery backup of up to 8 hours when using ANC, and up to 13 hours with ANC turned off. The headphone is IP54-rated and comes with a two-year warranty.



Key features of the Elite 65e includes:

- Decent voice experience: Users can enjoy high conversation quality with 3-microphone technology

- Professional-grade ANC: This feature allows to cancel out background sound with professional-grade Active Noise Cancellation that uses 2 microphones in each earbud to deliver noise canceling that meets business standards

- Decent Battery Backup: Battery that lasts up to 8 hours when using Active Noise Cancellation, and an incredible 13 hours with ANC turned off

- Durability: Featuring an IP54-rated design, the Elite 65e comes with a 2-year warranty against water and dust

- Color: Titanium Black & Copper Black

Availability

The Jabra Elite 65e is available in Amazon, Croma and Jabra authorized retailers starting today at MRP of Rs16,999.