    Jack Ma Bids Adieu To Alibaba In The Most Rocking Fashion

    By
    |

    Alibaba is one of the oldest names in the e-commerce space. Founded around 20 years ago in China, the world's largest retailer and e-commerce company have seen its share of ups and downs. And September 3, 2019, has been another eventful day for the company. Jack Ma, the company's executive bid adieu to the organization but with a performance worth remembering.

    Jack Ma Bids Adieu To Alibaba In The Most Rocking Fashion

     

    The Event:

    Alibaba's Executive had a full-fledged celebratory farewell organized in an 80,000-capacity stadium. And as per his promise, Ma handed over responsibilities to the company's CEO Daniel Zhang.

    That's not it; MA donned a rockstar look with a wig and a guitar formally announcing his farewell. He first started his venture in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China and has achieved a lot since then.

    The event also marked performances from various artists in colorful costumes. Some danced to the tunes of dubstep music, while others dressed up in Chinese traditional dresses. Ma's reputation of dressing up and performing at events was given a tribute by singers cleverly showcasing various Alibaba divisions like Ant Financial and Tmall.

    Ma intends on beginning a new life and believes there are many opportunities that make this world good, he quoted, "After tonight I will start a new life. I do believe the world is good, there are so many opportunities, and I love excitement so much, which is why I will retire early".

    Apparently "Jack Ma has cried" is trending on Weibo after Ma was spotted with teary eyes watching his staff's performance. The ceremony ended with Ma and Lucy Peng (co-founder), and Wang Jian (CEO) donning the rock star appearance with leather jackets and wigs. They also performed to some Chinese pop songs making it a memorable event.

    image

    Read More About: alibaba news e-commerce
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

