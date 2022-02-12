ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    James Webb Telescope Takes Selfie In Deep Space: Shows Off Its Huge Mirrors

    By
    |

    NASA's James Webb telescope launch has been a milestone, expanding the horizons of deep space. We know that the James Webb telescope has been working in deep space already. But did you know that the telescope also took a selfie recently? The image reveals how the telescope looks in space, a wonder for astronomers.

     
    James Webb Telescope Takes Selfie In Deep Space

    James Webb Telescope Takes A Selfie

    The James Webb telescope is equipped with some of the most advanced technologies. This also includes a special lens within the telescope's near-infrared camera (NIRCam) instrument, which allows engineers to take a look at the mirror alignment on the telescope. At the same time, it also creates a panoramic view of the telescope.

    NASA has just received one of the first 'selfies' from the James Webb telescope that reveals it in complete glory. "I think pretty much the reaction [to the selfie] was, Holy cow," said Lee Feinberg, the optical telescope element manager at NASA Goddard Space Center during a media update.

    The James Webb telescope reveals the gigantic mirrors on the telescope. The NIRCam selfie also revealed that it is receiving sufficient light to image the objects in space. "Even when we tested in Houston, we didn't have starlight illuminating the primary mirror in this configuration. So, this was actually a new thing for us," Feinberg explained how the testing on Earth was performed with lighting diodes.

    James Webb Telescope NIRCam Explained

    The NIRCam plays a vital role on James Webb in discovering and imaging objects in space. NASA explains that the NIRCam is capable of taking images of 18 primary mirror segments. The selfie shared by NASA reveals the bright mirror segment pointing to a bright star. The image also shows that all the mirrors aren't aligned in that direction yet.

    The NASA engineers working on the telescope are moving the mirrors into alignment for its prime purpose of observation. "NIRCam will be used throughout nearly the entire alignment of the telescope's mirrors," NASA said of the alignment process. It is, however, important to note that NIRCam is operating far above its ideal temperature while capturing these initial engineering images, and visual artifacts can be seen in the mosaic," NASA explained.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nasa news science space
    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X