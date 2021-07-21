Just In
- 7 min ago Delhi High Court Directs DoT Not To Revoke RCom License For 10 Days: Here's Why
- 49 min ago Xiaomi Mi CC11 Bags TENAA. 3C Certification; Charging speed, Connectivity Aspects Revealed
- 1 hr ago Micromax To Launch No Hang Phone On 30 July: What Is A No Hang Phone?
- 1 hr ago Fresh Updates On Nothing Ear (1) Arrive Ahead Of Launch: Best-In-Class Battery Life?
Don't Miss
- Movies Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Return As Tara Singh But With This Plot Twist?
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Muttiah Muralitharan slams Lanka: 'They have forgotten how to win'
- Finance Japan's exports and imports surge amid world pandemic recovery
- News Mumbaikars, brace for intense rain today; Orange alert issued in Navi Mumbai, Thane
- Lifestyle 12 Proven Health Benefits Of Almonds
- Education WBJEE Answer Key 2021 Released, Challenge Before July 22
- Automobiles Renault Duster To Be Discontinued This Year: New-Generation Model Launch Expected In 2022
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In August
Jeff Bezos Space Travel On Blue Origin Rocket Has Opened New Doors For Space Trips
Jeff Bezos might have just paved the way for a new space era. Bezos just took a round trip to space on his company - Blue Origin's spaceship. Previously, billionaire Richard Branson flew to space on his company - Virgin Galactic's rocket. It looks like a new era in space travel, at least for the elite, has begun.
Jeff Bezos Space Trip Details
Jeff Bezos' space trip lasted about 10 minutes where the New Shepard capsule reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 km) to reach the Kármán line and head back to Earth. "A very happy group of people in this capsule," Bezos said once the spaceship touched down back in Texas. The four-member crew was able to experience weightlessness and witness the curve of the Earth from space.
The latest trip to space aboard the New Shepard sub-orbital rocket has set a new benchmark in space travel. The space capsule is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and has flown 15 crew-less flights to ensure its pace and safety mechanism. The crew consisted of billionaire Jeff Bezos, his brother, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen to space.
Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos Space Travel Paves Way For Future
To note, Jeff Bezos recently quit as CEO of Amazon, the company he founded. Bezos had said he wanted to focus on philanthropic work and even look after his other companies like Blue Origin. Here, Bezos' space company is looking forward to several space trips, including signing contracts with NASA.
Blue Origin was founded in 2000 and has ambitious goals of building space colonies with artificial gravity, where millions of people could live and work. The company is also developing a heavy-lift orbital rocket called New Glenn. A Moon lander is also in development, which Bezos is hoping to contract to NASA.
New Space Era: Elite Tourist Destination
The entire trip to space lasted about 10 minutes, giving the crew members an experience of a lifetime. Both Branson and Bezos have now opened new horizons (literally) to explore space. As billionaires with private space companies, space travel is now going to be the destination that people would want to travel to.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
2,01,290