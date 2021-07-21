Jeff Bezos Space Travel On Blue Origin Rocket Has Opened New Doors For Space Trips News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jeff Bezos might have just paved the way for a new space era. Bezos just took a round trip to space on his company - Blue Origin's spaceship. Previously, billionaire Richard Branson flew to space on his company - Virgin Galactic's rocket. It looks like a new era in space travel, at least for the elite, has begun.

Jeff Bezos Space Trip Details

Jeff Bezos' space trip lasted about 10 minutes where the New Shepard capsule reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 km) to reach the Kármán line and head back to Earth. "A very happy group of people in this capsule," Bezos said once the spaceship touched down back in Texas. The four-member crew was able to experience weightlessness and witness the curve of the Earth from space.

The latest trip to space aboard the New Shepard sub-orbital rocket has set a new benchmark in space travel. The space capsule is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and has flown 15 crew-less flights to ensure its pace and safety mechanism. The crew consisted of billionaire Jeff Bezos, his brother, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen to space.

Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos Space Travel Paves Way For Future

To note, Jeff Bezos recently quit as CEO of Amazon, the company he founded. Bezos had said he wanted to focus on philanthropic work and even look after his other companies like Blue Origin. Here, Bezos' space company is looking forward to several space trips, including signing contracts with NASA.

Blue Origin was founded in 2000 and has ambitious goals of building space colonies with artificial gravity, where millions of people could live and work. The company is also developing a heavy-lift orbital rocket called New Glenn. A Moon lander is also in development, which Bezos is hoping to contract to NASA.

New Space Era: Elite Tourist Destination

The entire trip to space lasted about 10 minutes, giving the crew members an experience of a lifetime. Both Branson and Bezos have now opened new horizons (literally) to explore space. As billionaires with private space companies, space travel is now going to be the destination that people would want to travel to.

