Just In
- 20 min ago Week 25, 2019 Launch Roundup – ASUS 6Z, OPPO A5s, Vivo Z1 Pro, Motorola One Vision And More
- 57 min ago NASA Hubble Space Telescope Snaps An Irregular Galaxy
- 1 hr ago Zebronics Zeb-Symphony Wireless Earphones Launched For Rs. 1,199
- 1 hr ago Rapoo Unveils X1800S Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at Rs. 1599
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka produced a brave show against England and this could be their turning point
- Movies Amrish Puri's 87th Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Fine Actor With These Rare Pictures
- News Death toll due to Encephalitis climbs to 128 in Muzaffarpur; Kanhaiya Kumar visits hospital
- Finance Now Dealers Can Register Under GST Using Aadhaar
- Lifestyle 9 Best Haircare Tips To Protect Your Hair This Monsoon
- Automobiles Honda Files Patents For Inline-Six-Cylinder Bike — Comeback Of The Legendary Honda CBX?
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Jeff Bezos Plans To Use Ice Water As Rocket Fuel For Space Missions
Jeff Bezos - the world's richest man and space company Blue Origin's owner envisions fuelling spacecraft with lunar ice water and using the Moon as the base for deep space exploration.
Bezos opened up about his vision during the JFK Space Summit that was held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Bezos said he learned this since Apollo program that there are deposits of water ice in the craters on the moon, Business Times reported.
"We can harvest that ice and use it to make hydrogen and oxygen, which are rocket propellants," Bezos said. "The reason we chose those propellants is that we know one day we'll be refueling that vehicle on the surface of the Moon from propellants made on the surface of the Moon from that water ice," Bezos added.
Back in August 2018, NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper instrument confirmed the presence of water ice on the Moon. The instrument was placed aboard India's Chandrayaan--1 spacecraft which currently orbiting the Moon.
Last month, Jeff Bezos showcased a new Moon-lander dubbed 'Blue Moon' alongside a smaller rover. During the unveiling, he also shared his views on getting to the Earth's natural satellite. "We must return to the Moon - this time to stay," Bezos said.
Recently, Jeff Bezos also took a jibe at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. During a recent talk, Bezos expanded his vision on settling in space. While speaking on the topic, he also critiqued Musk's most ambitious project of colonizing Mars.
"We have sent robotic probes now to every planet in this solar system, and this is the best one," Bezos said during a private lecture. "My friends, who want to move to Mars? I say, 'Do me a favor, go live on the top of Mount Everest for a year first, and see if you like it.' Because it's a garden paradise compared to Mars."
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999