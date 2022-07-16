Just In
- 37 min ago Flipkart Sale: Up To 30% Off On POCO F4 5G, POCO C31, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT 5G, And More
- 37 min ago What is ANC Or Active Noise Cancellation ANC? Why It Is Essential On Earphones And Headphones
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y02s Budget Smartphone With Helio P35 SoC Launching Soon In India
- 2 hrs ago Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India: Galaxy M12, M11, A10, And More
Don't Miss
- Sports CWG 2022: India shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor ruled out of Commonwealth Games
- Movies She Said Trailer: Reporters Uncover Cases Of Abuse By Harvey Weinstein
- News Bundelkhand Expressway: Modi-Yogi govt will take development to not just cities but villages, says PM Modi
- Finance Buy This Mid Cap Cement Stock For 12% Potential Upside: HDFC Securities
- Lifestyle Mangala Gauri Aarti And Mantras: Aarti Slokas, Pratishtha Of The Idol, Dhyana Mantra, Vishesha Arghya, And Vaa
- Automobiles Skoda Vision 7S Interior Teased - Unique Seven Seater Layout
- Education India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Andhra Pradesh By NIRF 2022
- Travel When In Varanasi: Things You Must Do!
Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer: How To Get 100GB Data For Free
jio
Reliance Jio has announced a new HP Smart SIM laptop that offers free data of 100GB to users. The HP Smart SIM Life is a one-of-its-kind smart LTE laptop, which lets users enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 100GB of data that is provided as a part of the Jio Digital Life. It is a part of the HP Smart SIM offer and is available only for eligible users.
Under this offer, if you purchase a Smart LTE laptop from HP, then you will be eligible to get the free data benefit of 100GB. To get this offer, you should have a Jio Smart SIM. It has to be noted that the offer is applicable only to new customers who choose to buy HP laptops.
Reliance Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer
The free 100GB data offer is applicable only to select customers who buy HP laptops. If you want to get the offer, then you cannot just pick any HP laptop on a random basis. It is important to buy only eligible laptops from the brand to get the 100GB data offer for 365 days, which is worth Rs. 1,500 for free. Notably, you should also subscribe to a new Jio SIM with the new laptop to be eligible to get this offer. As of now, two models are eligible for this offer and these are HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.
When you purchase any of these eligible HP laptops, you will get a new Jio SIM without paying any additional cost. Eventually, you will get 100GB of data for a year and once the data limit is exceeded, you will still be able to browse the internet but at a low speed of 64kbps for the rest of the validity period.
How To Get Jio Offer Via JioMart, Reliance Digital
Follow the steps below to get the free 100GB data offer from Reliance Jio with the new HP Smart SIM Laptop offer.
Step 1: Order any of the eligible HP laptops.
Step 2: Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest Reliance Digital Store within seven days of purchase. You should take the invoice and the laptop as well.
Step 3: Ask the store executive to activate a new Jio connection on the HP laptop.
Step 4: Submit a copy of the proof of address and proof of identity to complete the formalities and get a new Jio SIM.
Step 5: As soon as the SIM is activated, insert it into the HP laptop and you can use the Jio services.
HP Laptops Eligible For Offer
Talking about the eligible HP laptops, the HP 14s-ef1002TU laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution, an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage space. Other aspects include Windows 11 and a three-cell 41Wh Li-Ion battery. It is priced at Rs. 44,999 on Reliance Digital.
On the other hand, the 14-ef1003TU laptop uses similar specs except for the presence of the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G processor. This laptop costs Rs. 56,999 on Reliance Digital.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015
-
24,861
-
88,999
-
43,672